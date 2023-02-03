FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the Salvation Army activated a “White Flag Status” for Friday night.

The department said the Salvation Army activated the status due to below-freezing temperatures in the area overnight.

If anyone needs shelter, proceed to the Salvation Army located at 245 Alexander St. in Fayetteville. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department thanks the Salvation Army for opening their doors to help keep citizens safe from inclement weather.