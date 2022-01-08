Fayetteville searching for men, women to join fire department at annual training

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville is searching for a few good men and women.

The Fayetteville Fire Department is heavily recruiting for its annual fire academy training. Currently, there are around 350 full-time firefighters in Fayetteville, but recruiters said they are always looking for more.

The department said it is looking to recruit as many new firefighters as possible due to the trouble the country is experiencing with COVID-19, retirement and career changes. It said it takes approximately three months to complete the testing for the intense training with pay.

“We are watching the nationwide trends and Fayetteville is not unique or exempted from those trends of down applications,” Fayetteville Fire Recruitment Officer Captain Stephen Shakeshaft said. “But we are encouraged we have a really good city we work for and a city that provides us really great benefits, great career opportunities.”

The last day to apply for the Fayetteville Fire Training Academy is Friday. The link to apply is fayettevillenc.gov.