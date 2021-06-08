Fayetteville security guard in critical condition after being shot on job

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday a Fayetteville security guard remained in critical condition in the hospital after being shot on the job at the Clarion Hotel on Cedar Creek Road Saturday night.

Police say security guard Jerry Smothers was shot in the back of the head and robbed of his car and wallet while working a night shift.

The hotel is closed for renovations but Smothers was there to guard the building and construction equipment inside.

It’s the second time in three months that a security guard has been shot in the head while on duty in Fayetteville.

A security guard was also shot in the head during a bar fight over a face mask in April.

Smothers sister describes him as a loving family man who would help anyone. The entire family is in disbelief.

“He’s just not doing well at all. I don’t think he’s gonna make it. You took an angel from us and I just don’t know how you sleep at night knowing what you’ve done,” said his sister Mary Jo Hinton.

Hinton hopes more protection and reinforcements are provided for security guards in the future so that this doesn’t happen to somebody else.

“It’s kind of in gods hands at this point we just need to find out who did this to him and why they did this to him it’s a senseless act and they didn’t have to do this,” said Mary Jo Hinton – sister.

The victim’s car has since been recovered, however the search for the person or people responsible continues.