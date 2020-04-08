Fayetteville sees increase in domestic-related 911 calls amid stay-at-home order

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Fayetteville issued its stay-at-home order amid a statewide order, domestic-related 911 calls are up in Cumberland County, law enforcement officers say.

“We understand it’s very stressful on everybody right now,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass, with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The added stress can be a recipe for disaster for some families.

“We have seen an increase in domestic related calls for service,” Glass said.

Twenty domestic related reports were made in February and police say 35 reports were made in March.

“If this is you and you’re experiencing abuse in the home I want you to know there are options,” says Kianda Hicks with Rape Crisis of Cumberland County.

Options include walk-in services, a 24-hour hotline and electronic filing for domestic related protective orders.

“It’s possible if victims are stuck at home with their abusers for that abuser to be evicted from the home, in the application of a restraining order,” Hicks said.

Rape Crisis of Cumberland County is also putting out daily tips and resources on Facebook for victims during the stay-at-home order.

“We know that victims are really isolated right now, they don’t have anybody else really look at besides their abuser,” Hicks said.

“We ask for patience with us, and for people in your own household just to try and alleviate some of these calls,” Glass said.