FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road.

Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single lane road.

The latest accident happened Tuesday night. A head on car collision killed 46-year-old Carmel Candage. That crash remains under investigation.

“People [are] running 65 or 70 [miles per hour] and not paying attention when people hit their turn signal or make a left turn in and they don’t see it,” said Sergeant Larry Donegain with Fayetteville police.

Stoney Point Road feeds into multiple new neighborhoods and serves as a shortcut for many from I-295 to Hope Mills.

Donegain said the speed limit alone isn’t going to improve the traffic situation. He said NCDOT should do an assessment and potentially redesign the road.

Donegain said it would be great “to see if they can widen the road and put turn lanes in so people can safely turn.” He also mentioned the alternative to “potentially make it a one way coming out of some of the side roads.”

He shared with CBS 17 a clear cut message for drivers:

“Pay attention to the posted speed limit signs, slow down, wear your seat belt, and just take the additional time. Give yourself an extra 15 minutes,” Sgt. Donegain said.

Fayetteville police said officers will be out patrolling the area and writing tickets in both marked and unmarked cars.