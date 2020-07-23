Fayetteville small business owners thank loyal customers keeping them going amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Fayetteville small business owners say it’s their loyal customers who are keeping them in business during COVID restrictions.

“When the emergency came around, we were ready for the emergency, but it can’t be forever,” said Gerhard Guevarra, owner of All American Fencing Academy.

His doors have been shut for most of the summer.

He’s adapted with online lessons, and recently some private lessons, but he says what’s keeping him in business are his loyal customers, still paying their memberships.

“We’re the only fencing club in the area, their kids love to do it and they want us to still be here when all this is over,” Guevarra said. “We honestly could not continue without their support.”

Down the street at Gaston Brewing Company, owner Troy Rassmussen and his crew have been using the slow time to work on renovations.

“All in all I think that business has been really well, considering everything that we are all dealing with right now,” Rassmussen said.

So far neither of the owners have had to apply for a city grant.

“I think we are going to be perfectly fine, as I think a lot of the businesses downtown are,” Rassmussen said. “At this point, a lot of people just want to get out of the house and they want to go and do things.”

Alex Baker works in the city’s economic and community development office. He says since March, 31 small businesses have received grants totaling about $254,000.

“Their employees become their families, so it was really important to them to be able to help them in some form or fashion as we weather this pandemic,” Baker said.

Baker says the city has loaned 45 businesses $160,000, and they have $90,000 remaining in their COVID relief fund for small businesses.