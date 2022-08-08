FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades.

The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement.

But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting updates during the closure.

Crews will be working to “install a new splash pad manifold and control panel,” according to a release.

The recreation center will be open during its normal hours while the work is taking place. You can find those hours here.

If you’re looking for another splash pad to have some fun at while staying cool, the one located at the Massey Hill Recreation Center is open.

And you can find information on all Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation splash pads here.