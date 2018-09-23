Fayetteville starting to clean up as Florence waters slowly recede Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Damage in Linear Park. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A torn up metal trash can holder in Linear Park. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Person Street bridge reopened Saturday as the Cape Fear River continues to recede around Fayetteville.

"It’s like four feet tall, that's how high it was,” Omar Calim, a homeowner said.

Calim and his wife, Andrea showed CBS 17 around their home on Bombay Drive on Saturday.

"When we bought the house we didn't know there was a creek back there,” Omar said.

Florence turned that creek into a river. Photos reveal how high the water got.

Their backyard looked like a lake.

The paint is now peeling off their walls. The floor is uneven in sports.

Then there’s the smell. The Calim’s said three nearby porta-potties were also floating in the water during the flooding.

"We've been moving from one hotel to another because you know the hotel is sold out. We have two kids a five- and an eight-year-old. And it’s really hard for us,” Andrea said.

The Calim’s and their neighbors got some help cleaning up Saturday. The Manna Church sent several dozen volunteers.

"They're pulling out sheet rock and walls and carpet and all kinds of stuff in order to get down to the studs, so when it’s time to rebuild they can rebuild it,” said Senior Pastor Michael Fletcher with the Manna Church.

Much of Linear Park was underwater during Florence. The water was so powerful it moved asphalt and shredded a garbage can.

Over on Louise Street in Hollywood Heights, the water has receded. Homes fared better in Florence than during Matthew.

Back on Bombay Drive, the Olim’s said don’t plan to stay.

"We just hope for the best, to be able to fix the house and move on,” Andrea said.