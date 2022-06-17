FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University received its largest single donor gift in its history on Friday.

North Carolina foundation “The Anonymous Trust” issued a check for $5,816,230 to the Historically Black College.

The Anonymous Trust’s mission is to address the needs of rural and underserved communities in eastern North Carolina.

“Fayetteville State is in the position to really move eastern North Carolina forward. We found the chancellor and his team were great partners and felt like our support would be a perfect fit for Fayetteville State University,” Kim Breeden with The Anonymous Trust said.

Funds will support FSU’s 30-60-90 Free Summer School program that is designed to keep students on track toward degree completion within four years. It will offer up to seven free credit courses over the summer.

The Bronco Boost initiative, an immersive on-campus summer transition program for incoming first-year and transfer students from Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties in eastern North Carolina, will offer need-based opportunity scholarships.

FSU’s College of Education Reading Clinic is also an ongoing program that enables FSU students to provide tutoring services to enhance literacy to first through fifth graders in Cumberland and surrounding counties.

“It means just aiding programs at Fayetteville State that is going to help me and my peers push forward,” Morgan Jackson, a sophomore student at FSU said.

Historically Black colleges and universities have been underfunded historically, research shows. However, in recent years, more celebrities, businesses and even private donors are writing checks to these institutions for higher learning.

“How do we now leverage the dollars? To where we can be better and we can be stronger,” Dr. Darrell Allison, FSU’s Chancellor said. “Not only are we an academic institution in the Sandhills region, but we are an economic engine.”

Fayetteville State University has now raised $8 million through donations and fundraisers so far in 2022.