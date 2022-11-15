FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University has increased its security measures following a bomb threat from February.

FSU has beefed up security steps to include license plate readers, drones and a bomb-sniffing K-9 unit on campus in recent months.

“If we have a bomb threat, we can deploy our own K-9 and officer to the scene instead of having to request for Cumberland County,” Chief Roberto Bryan Jr. of the Fayetteville State University Police Department said.

The university was among dozens of Historically Black Colleges & Universities to receive those threats earlier this year, forcing some campuses to shut down. The FBI recently identified a juvenile as being the source of the threats.

“We can make ourselves a hard target; it’s going to make whoever a little more leery about coming on this campus,” Chief Bryan said.

FSU’s Police Chief said a lot of these tools come at a cost. So, they will be implemented in phases.

“We’re going to use all these different security measures to make us a hard target,” the chief said.