Fayetteville State University delays start of spring semester over COVID concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University is delaying the start of classes for the spring semester over concerns about the omicron variant.

Classes will now begin Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 12 to allow students, faculty and staff to be tested, the school announced Tuesday.

Along with the delay, FSU is temporarily suspending visitation in residence halls, spectators at athletics events, use of rental facilities and indoor dining.

The University said all dining facilities will have a to-go option.

Face coverings are mandatory indoors at all campus buildings and facilities.

Students and staff who are unvaccinated must be tested once a week.

