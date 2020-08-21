Fayetteville State University has highest fall enrollment in school’s 153 year history

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– In the university’s 153-year history, Fayetteville State University has set a record for the largest enrollment for the fall semester.

The university said there are 6,726 students enrolled for the 2020 fall semester, an increase of 2.7 percent over fall of 2019.

“I am absolutely thrilled over this increase in student enrollment,” said Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine. This rise indicates that students are aware of the quality yet affordable world-class education that Fayetteville State University offers. A tremendous amount of hard work went into increasing these numbers and I want to thank Enrollment Management, especially the Office of Admissions for all of their hard work, particularly during this difficult time.”

Along with the record enrollment, the freshmen class has 736 students, which is the largest freshmen class since fall of 2007, the university said. This year’s freshmen glass is an 8 percent increase over 2019.

Fayetteville State University has adjusted its class schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the university, all face-to-face classes have been adjusted from 15 to 30 minutes between class meetings to allow for less crowded transition times.

As of Aug 17, four students and 1 staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s website states.