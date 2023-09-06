FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and the Fayetteville State University community are mourning after the loss of two students in one week.

Fayetteville Police said law enforcement found the body of FSU senior, Mia Barfield, 22, of Greenville, NC, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 inside her residence at University Place Apartments. FSU officers found the body after responding to the 1300 block of Coley Drive upon the family’s request for a welfare check.

While Barfield’s death continues to be under investigation, Barfield’s death is not being investigated as suspicious, according to Fayetteville Police on Thursday.

A second FSU senior, Radiance Ellis, 32, of Fayetteville, passed away on Aug. 27.

Ellis’ family said she was sick for some time.

Wednesday night, dozens of students, family and community members gathered at Fayetteville State University to remember the two seniors.

“The loss of Mia and Radiance has really been, you can feel it across campus a lot and because we’re a smaller university, we’re very close knit. Everybody has been affected in one way or another,” student body president Maya Martin said. “They’re still going to be a part of our family and we will always remember them as a part of the history of our university.”

During the vigil, Ellis’ family spoke about her as a kind, devoted mother and talented student.

“She was a fighter,” Ellis’ father, Lawrence Primus, said. “Those who knew her, knew her smile.”

Primus also spoke directly to the student body at his alma mater.

“Cherish your parents, cherish your time here at Fayetteville State because tomorrow is not promised,” Primus said.

Barfield’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Rd. in Farmville. Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden are handling arrangements.

There will be a viewing for Ellis on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, 431 Cumberland St. in Fayetteville. The funeral is at 12 p.m. on Friday at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Rd. in Raeford.

Ellis’ family asks people to donate to the American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association in honor of Radiance Ellis.