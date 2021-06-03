Fayetteville State University offers free tuition to more than 1,200 students in its summer school program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,200 students attending Fayetteville State University have accepted a chance to attend the university’s summer school program free of charge to them.

“This is the beginning of FSU’s intentional efforts to strengthen retention metrics and provide students with the best opportunities to persist and graduate in a timely manner. I am thrilled that we met and exceeded our Summer School enrollment goals, and that more than 1,200 students are closer to achieving their academic goals,” said Monica T. Leach, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

In April, Chancellor Darrell T. Allison announced the program which is designed to make sure students “have all the resources necessary to stay on track towards timely graduation.”

Federal relief funds related to the pandemic are covering the cost of the summer school initiative, which will be about $4.7 million. The program covers the cost of two courses, textbook rental, room and board (meals), depending upon the eligibility of the student.

“The retention and graduation of students is one of my number one priorities,” Allison said when announcing the program. “I am committed to providing our students the support and resources needed for their success. We want to make certain that we remove any obstacles they may face, as they work to reach their educational goals.

The university says the goal is to break up the four-year journey for undergraduates into yearly targets.

The university found that, if an undergrad can complete 30 credits toward graduation in an academic year, it dramatically improves their chances of graduating on time.

Moreover, FSU will be able to have up to 75 incoming freshmen students to participate in its Learning and Engagement at an Accelerated Pace (LEAP) Scholars Program.

LEAP is a summer program that includes courses in English and math, comprehensive academic support, and engaging co-curricular activities.

The LEAP Scholars Program is free for in-state participants.