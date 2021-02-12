Fayetteville State University student wakes up to burglar standing in room

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Fayetteville State University woke up to a horrifying sight early Friday morning — a burglar inside of their bedroom.

Campus police are investigating the incident that occurred around 3:46 a.m. at the University Place Apartments. The student reported the incident around 4:41 a.m., prompting a police response.

The victim told police that when they awoke, a man was standing in their room. The man then fled the area.

No items were reported as stolen and police say there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Fayetteville State said the suspect has been seen in the area checking for unlocked doors.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, heavy build, and has a beard and mustache.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a red shirt, and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the Fayetteville State University Police and Public Safety Department at (910) 6721775 (non-emergency) or (910) 672-1911 (emergency), or by using the FSU LIVESAFE APP; Fayetteville Police Department (910) 433-1529; or 911. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at (910) 483-8477.