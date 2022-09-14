FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University has turned its old bookstore into a business hub for its community.

Fayetteville State University, Cumberland County and City of Fayetteville leaders launched the new Fayetteville-Cumberland Regional Entrepreneur and Business HUB, the first-of-its-kind HUB, located on Murchison Road adjacent to the FSU campus in Bronco Square to help those who need it most.

It offers free services to help entrepreneurs establish businesses, including professional training, assistance with securing capital and obtaining crucial certifications.

The HUB will offer open workspaces for students and community members, conference rooms, technology such as laptops and 3-D printers, faculty consultations, business skills workshops, entrepreneurial summits, experiential learning opportunities, internships for students and more.

The HUB is for people living in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland counties, all free of charge.

Golden Leaf Foundation invested $200,000 into the HUB while more than $2.5 million was committed from FSU, the North Carolina State Legislature, Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville.

The HUB will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To schedule a consultation, call 910-672-1384.