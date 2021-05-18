Fayetteville student awarded $25,000 scholarship from Taco Bell

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville student is one of 26 students nationwide to be awarded a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

Out of more than 10,000 students who applied to the program this year, Dekiah Parson won the highest amount awarded.

Parson is a Taco Bell employee and full-time student at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke studying nursing.

She discovered her passion for medicine after her God sister was born prematurely. Through her education and future career as a nurse, she hopes to spread awareness in low-income communities about the risks and complications of early labor and teach preventative health methods.

As part of its annual scholarship program, Taco Bell is awarding a total of 725 winners with $7 million in scholarships. The program empowers recipients to pursue their passion through higher education.