FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects that obtained money orders fraudulently.

Police said the suspects fraudulently obtained several Visa gift cards from CVS stores and bought several Western Union money orders.

The suspects in this photo were seen operating a black SUV. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Officials said the suspects were operating a black SUV.

If you can identify them, complete an anonymous CrimeStoppers form or call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1885.