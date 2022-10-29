FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Taco Bell in Fayetteville likely be down for several weeks after a fire extensively damaged the building Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 8 p.m., 30 firefighters were called to the Taco Bell on 1042 Bragg Blvd. in reference to a fire.

The building was extensively damaged, including the roof, fire officials said.

They said crews had to tear the roof section out.

Employees and customers were inside the building at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire was most likely accidental and started outside the building from improperly-discarded smoke materials.

Fire officials said the Taco Bell will probably be down for several weeks for repairs.