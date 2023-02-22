FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden has been vocal about identifying the areas with the most need for safety within Fayetteville since assuming his new role.

The police department, with area agencies are using an operation to put his plan into action. That action led to four felony arrests in traffic enforcement areas, he said Wednesday night.

Fayetteville police participated in a multi-jurisdictional Task Force aimed at cleaning up the areas of Highway 301, the Owen Drive area, as well as the area of Massey Hill with multiple area police departments.

Those busted ranged in ages between 19-57.

Darrien Matthews, 19, was charged with felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling, misdemeanor carrying concealed gun and failure to stop for a stop sign. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Dezmarcus Snow, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Natawn McIntyre, 23, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, felony manufacture schedule IV controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling, felony flee to elude, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor window tint violation, improper use of traffic lane and covering registration. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Darryl Davis, 57, was arrested on an existing warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at Cumberland County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

In the sting, Fayetteville police said it also seized 117 grams of Fentanyl, 612 grams of Marijuana, two handguns and $2,969.

Editor’s Note: Fayetteville police did not give a time frame for the operation.