FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The special prosecutor assigned to the investigation of Jason Walker’s death said on Thursday that no charges will be made against the Cumberland County deputy that pulled the trigger.

Now, a non-profit group, called the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce is looking to get the case a full, federal investigation.

Walker, 37, of Fayetteville, was shot to death after jumping on the hood of a truck in the middle of Bingham Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to police.

The man who shot and killed Walker was later identified as Jeffrey Hash, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was off duty at the time of the fatal shooting.

Following the Thursday announcement to not press charges against Hash, Fayetteville PACT is aiming to get the U.S. Department of Justice to take action.

In a letter shared with CBS 17 from PACT’s president Kathy Greggs on Friday around 3:15 p.m., she cites complaints against the Cumberland County District Attorney, Billy West, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and Chief of Fayetteville Police Gina Hawkins.

The formal letter of complaint cites these three violations as points that should require further investigation:

Failure to arrest

Obstruction of justice

Civil rights violation

FILE – Pandora Harrington, right, cries as she holds a sign with an image of Jason Walker during a demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Department, Jan. 9, 2022, in Fayetteville, N.C. A judge has granted a North Carolina police chief’s request to release body camera video recorded moments after last Saturday’s fatal shooting of Walker by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The Fayetteville Observer reports that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons issued his ruling Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, two days after Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins filed the request. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)

Jason Walker

“The policy for use of force was violated because Jason was not an immediate threat to Jeffrey Hash

who was seated in a locked vehicle. Jason Walker was not armed, and he was determined to have

no alcohol or illegal substances in his system when the incident occurred,” the letter said,” the letter, addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on April 14, said.

Additionally, the task force president claimed, “Hash failed to assist or provide CPR or render aid directly to the victim” and that Attorney West has “shown repeatedly a willingness to violate the oath of office and failed to intervene in this case as a Cumberland County prosecutor and advocate for the victim Jason Walker.”

The task force letter further pointed to DA Billy West, who recused himself from the case.

Fayetteville PACT said this was, “because he was well aware of Deputy Jeffrey Hash’s work ethics and his personnel record of excessive force and off duty incidents.”

A day after the shooting, West said he recused himself “to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in this case.”

The official request made to the U.S. DOJ after these and more claims is to perform investigations into the Fayetteville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation report.

“We as Fayetteville PACT will continue to advocate for Mr. Jason Walker because we understand that a system that is unjust must listen to those who suffer from it. Finding any police misconduct and not reporting it to the proper authorities is a violation of the citizens’ rights,” the letter concluded.

Kimberly Overton Spahos with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys is the special prosecutor assigned to the case and announced that there would be no charges against Hash.

“This shooting is indisputably tragic, but based upon these facts, the State of North Carolina will not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Jason Walker was unlawful. Consequently, our office will not be seeking charges related to the death of Jason Walker,” Spahos said.