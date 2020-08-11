Fayetteville teacher used personal email to have ‘suggestive conversations’ with student, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher in Fayetteville was arrested for having “suggestive conversations” with a student, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edward Anthony Hall, 44, was arrested Aug. 7 on a charge of indecent liberties with a student, deputies said.

According to deputies, the victim, who was a minor at the time of the incident, made a report to the sheriff’s office on July 27.

Deputies then began a forensic investigation with electronics and found Hall used his personal email to have “suggestive conversations” with the student for several months, according to authorities.

Deputies are asking any other victims that may be out there to come forward.

Hall remains behind bars in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Cumberland County Schools said Hall is suspended with pay.

Hall is a social studies teacher at Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville. He was hired in 2016, a schools spokesperson said.

Cumberland County Schools released a statement on Hall’s arrest:

Providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff is our top priority. We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation. Cumberland County Schools