Fayetteville Technical Community College using 3-D printers to make masks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Student and staff at Fayetteville Technical Community College are using 3-D printers to make masks for first responders

College instructor David Joyner says they can print about 40 masks a day.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

He said it is also a learning opportunity for students who are trying to find the fastest ways to make the masks, while also being as effective as possible at blocking out contaminants.

Joyner is working up to 15 hours a day while trying to get the best masks out there.

“We started moving on that my first thought was this is going to be a big undertaking, but I couldn’t say ‘no that’s a lot of hard work’ and I can’t be the person that said no to trying to help during a pandemic,” Joyner said.

Joyner says they’re also preparing to print other essential items to help stop the spread of COVID-19

More headlines from CBS17.com: