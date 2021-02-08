Fayetteville teen gets his children’s book published

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a high school project, ended with a Fayetteville teen becoming a published author.

18-year-old Cole Hart started writing “The Lone Lion” for a high school class.

He decided to send the script to publishers.

Less than a year later, he was offered a contract to publish the children’s book.

It’s about a lion waking up from a dream to discover he’s lost in a tundra.

The lion meets friends along the way who help him on his mission to find his home.

“Friendship is important,” Hart said. “The little things – reaching out a helping hand, making connections, if you bring good out into the world it will always come back.”

The book is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.

Hart plans to continue writing while attending Methodist University.