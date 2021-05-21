Fayetteville teen honored as Junior Paratrooper of the Year by 82nd Airborne Division

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division honored the Junior Paratrooper of the Year with a performance by the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights at 71st High School Friday.

The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Band and Chorus and unit leadership also took part in the ceremony Friday.

Alana Disponett was awarded the honor for showing resiliency with the many moves that come with military life, for her volunteer work with her father’s unit, and for extracurricular activities she’s involved in.

Disponett helped create a memorial dedicated to fallen paratroopers, including making dog tags in honor of the fallen.

“I’m very proud of everything that she does to give back to the community,” Alana’s dad Chris said.

She says she is determined to accomplish her goal of becoming a psychiatrist.

The high school senior has a full scholarship to Western Kentucky University.

“I want to help people, and I want to grow a family and be able to support them,” Disponett said.

“I think we have a future young leader here, couldn’t be more proud of her and the way her dad raised her,” said paratrooper Kwame Boateng.