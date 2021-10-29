Fayetteville to end mask mandate in November

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville is ending its mask mandate at the start of November as COVID-19 metrics continue to drop across the state.

Mayor Mitch Colvin issued a Sixth Amendment to the State of Emergency for the City of Fayetteville that rescinds the mask mandate within city limits.

The mandate ends at 12 a.m. on Nov. 1, the city stated in a release.

“I am grateful today to announce the rescinding of the city’s mask mandates,” Colvin said. “This is the result of the reductions we have experienced in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. We are very thankful and appreciative to all of you for your cooperation, patience and most of all for getting vaccinated. Let’s continue this positive trend and keep each other safe as we work through this challenging time.”

Fayetteville’s change comes a day after the Town of Cary announced a similar move.

Wake County said on Friday that it is too soon to lift its mask mandate.