Fayetteville 2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old who was shot inside a home in Fayetteville Wednesday morning has died, police say.
Police say the 2-year-old sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at the home in the 600 block of Mosswood Lane in Fayetteville shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The 2-year-old was found inside the home suffering a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.
Police have not released the child’s name.
The incident remains under investigation.
