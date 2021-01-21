Fayetteville VA begins giving COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting this week the Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System is operating drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible veterans.

Appointments are required.

Veterans who are 65 and older, or those with a high-risk medical condition, can call 910-475-6622 to register.

Veterans are asked to leave a message with their name and number, and a staff member will call them back to schedule an appointment.

“Someone is going to call them back within 48 hours to schedule their Moderna vaccine,” said Tara Ricks-Edger, Fayetteville VA Acting director of communications.

She said they are receiving 200 to 250 calls every day from veterans who want to schedule an appointment.

They schedule about 50 appointments per day at each of the clinics, one at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, the other at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center.

Fayetteville veteran Larry Smith received his vaccine today.

“I thought that was very convenient, not having to get out at all and everyone was very informative,” Smith said.

“It’s going great, it’s cold but we’re getting it done,” said Fayetteville VA Medical Support Assistant James Ghee.

“It’s also good to see how grateful they really are because a lot of them are just so excited, and everybody saying thanks for what you do, and thanks for being here for us,” said Medical Clerk Sandra Williams. “It makes us feel good, worthwhile to be out in the cold.”