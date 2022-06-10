FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville hosted its yearly car show and health and employment fair Friday morning–with a colorful twist.

In a news release, the medical center said it was joining millions of Americans in celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“We also commit ourselves to ensure that we continue to promote the general well-being and overall health of the LGBTQ Veteran community and employees,” a spokesperson for the medical center said.

The 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event was open to all veterans and families, some of which joined in the fun by decorating their vehicles and driving around the VA campus in a show of support.



“Our commitment is to delivering care that fits the individual needs of veterans enrolled in VA health care, including LGBTQ veterans,” the release said. “We work to ensure that all veterans, including LGBTQ Veterans, are treated with the respect and care they deserve.”

Chief of public affairs for the Fayetteville VA Hospital, Gigail Cureton said about 100 veterans, staff and supporters participated in the Friday event.

The Fayetteville VA Medical Center will be hosting another event this month with a focus on outreach to homeless veterans. The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event will be June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.

These Veteran Stand Down events help veterans gain access to programs and resources that help to reduce barriers to VA and community resources. Providers will have information on health care, housing assistance, employment resources, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services at the event.

Veterans attending the Stand Down should bring a copy of their DD214 or VA Card. Veterans who cannot provide documentation are still encouraged to attend.