Fayetteville VA Medical Center shooting suspect was there for mental health treatment, court doc says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The woman charged with shooting a man Friday at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center had been brought to the facility for mental health treatment, a federal criminal complaint says.

Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas was arrested at the medical center on Ramsey Street following the shooting which occurred around 4 p.m., a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina shows.

The victim had just left the emergency department to call his wife after receiving treatment when witnesses said they heard a gunshot.

The victim came back inside the medical facility saying he had been shot and then collapsed.

Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

A VA police officer, who was in the emergency department at the time, ran outside and saw two women – Thomas and her mother, Pamela McKinnon.

The officer took Thomas down and placed her in handcuffs. The criminal complaint says Thomas admitted to the shooting.

Investigators reviewed security video and found a handgun had been thrown into the medical center’s vestibule just after the shooting, court documents say. That handgun was recovered as well as a red duffle bag containing ammunition, the criminal complaint says.

The duffle bag was located in a vehicle registered to McKinnon that was parked right outside the emergency department.

McKinnon told investigators she had brought Thomas to the VA Medical Center to seek mental health treatment for her daughter.

When they arrived at the facility, McKinnon told investigators Thomas got out of the vehicle with the red duffle bag and then shot the victim, the criminal complaint says.

Shelley Lynch, spokeswoman for the FBI, told CBS 17 it appears Thomas and the victim did not know each other.

The victim received immediate medical treatment at the VA Medical Center before being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for emergency surgery. Court documents say he was shot in the lower abdomen and was listed in critical condition.

Thomas was transported to Raleigh where she was scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.

