Fayetteville VA says it administered expired COVID-19 vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville VA notified 281 of its patients they received an expired dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The expired shots were given to veterans, spouses, caregivers, and employees between June 23 and Aug. 19.

Officials with the Fayetteville VA said the vaccines were frozen up to 21 days longer than the cold temperature storage requirements support.

The VA said it has been in touch with Pfizer scientists who tell them the vaccines don’t pose a known health risk but that the full effectiveness of the vaccine may have been reduced as a result of the expiration.

The VA is asking those affected to receive another Pfizer vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

CBS 17 asked the VA spokesperson how this happened, if those administering shots overlooked the dates, and what’s being done to prevent it from happening again.

We have not yet heard back on that.

