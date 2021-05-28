Fayetteville veterans to host premiere of movie that shows impact of war on soldiers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– This Memorial Day weekend, Fayetteville veterans are hosting a movie premiere that shows the impact of war on soldiers and their families.

“Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” is based on true stories of men and women who served our country, and the families who support them.

The movie is premiering at Bright Light Brewing Company on Williams Street this weekend.

The business owner is also a veteran, and says this is an important movie that shows what serving is like from all perspectives.

“Understand the impact that your actions and your experiences have on your family and how that can be harmful if it’s not addressed,” Eddie Ketchum said. “It gives them an idea or a view of what they’re going through.”

The movie will be shown Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.