FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been identified after dying on the scene of a shooting on Friday that happened in the area of Orange Street and Chance Street, Fayetteville police said.

Naeem Syeed, 44, of Fayetteville was the victim in this incident, according to police. Police said his next of kin was notified.

Police are asking anyone with information on this investigation to contact the lead Detective T. Kiger at (910)705-6527.