FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville voters have just a few weeks to decide whether they are in favor of ballot items that will cost taxpayers close to $100 million.

The ballot items fall under the city’s Fayetteville Forward Bond. They include $60 million for public safety investments, $25 million for public infrastructure and $12 million for housing.

The city says the three referendums are the cheapest way to accomplish projects under each of the categories. They claim it will save roughly $2.5 million over traditional installment financing options.

All three items will be listed individually on the ballot. If they are all approved by voters, they would cost taxpayers less than 4 cents on property tax rates, the city said. That would result in a property tax increase of $80 a year or $6.67 per month for the owner of a home valued at $200,000.

Public Safety Bond

The city says they would spend $60 million public safety bond funds on acquiring land, relocating, and constructing new fire stations, the construction of a logistics center, renovation of existing fire stations and a police department call center.

Eight fire departments could be renovated with a reconstruction planned for Fire Station 9. Improvements at the 911 center would come with the biggest price tag at $33.9 million. A proposed renovation of the police headquarters would cost at least $31 million.

Public Infrastructure Bond

If the $25 million public infrastructure bond was approved, funds would be used “to support critical investments in public infrastructure directly affecting safety, security and livability.”

That work would include repairing 14.5 miles of sidewalk, improving five intersections, repaving up to 109 miles of streets and improving the city’s bike plan.

Housing Opportunity

The least expensive bond, housing opportunity would use $12 million to support housing opportunity initiatives.

The city says, “Addressing housing opportunity in Fayetteville will offer security to families, encourage economic development and create sustainable solutions.”

Projects could include housing trust fund, homeownership programs, and other programs to meet housing needs for the community.

Information sessions

The city is offering information sessions for voters who have questions or are interested in learning more. Those sessions are listed below.