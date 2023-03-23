FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they busted a Fayetteville woman selling drugs from her car with cocaine, methamphetamine and 85 grams of fentanyl.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that 33-year-old Britney Olivia Tew faces 13 charges related to her March 15 arrest.

Police say they received a Crime Stoppers tip that a woman was selling fentanyl and other narcotics in the 2700 block of Owen Drive, and during their investigation they spotted her conducting those sales from her car.

They took Tew into custody without incident, and a search of the car turned up the fentanyl along with cocaine, meth, 5 grams of marijuana and $1,880 in cash.

She is charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl; three counts of trafficking cocaine; three counts of trafficking methamphetamine; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I drug (meth); possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II drug (fentanyl, cocaine) and two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to sell or deliver a schedule I drug (meth).

She was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.