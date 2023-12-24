HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man from Fayetteville were among nearly 20 cited or charged during a crackdown by a North Carolina task force earlier this month, officials said Friday.

The Southeastern North Carolina Violent Crime Task Force led two operations — one in Hope Mills with the other in Pembroke, according to a Friday news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

The most recent crackdown took place on December 13 and included citations and arrests for various people, the news release said.

Desiree Ellis, 31, of Rim Road in Fayetteville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Richard David, 31, of Knotty Elm Loop in Fayetteville was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

In addition to the two Fayetteville suspects, there were 17 other arrests or citations, Hope Mills police said.

The other citations or arrests were for offenses such as driving with a revoked license, expired registration, lack of inspection, no insurance, running a stop sign and illegally tinted windows, officials said.

The task force includes police from Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, St. Pauls, Parkton, Fayetteville, and Spring Lake. Other agencies in the organization include and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.