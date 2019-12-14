Fayetteville woman and man killed in two-vehicle crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman from Fayetteville died in a two-car crash on Friday night, police say.

The wreck happened just before 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Country Club and Lakecrest drives, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The crash happened as a 2005 Mazda was making a left turn onto Lakecrest Drive when it collided with a 2014 Dodge truck that was traveling on Country Club Drive, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda both died in the wreck. The driver was identified as David Junior Burnette, 47, and the passenger was Cynthia Marie Tanner, 37, police said.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the Dodge truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the wreck.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807.

