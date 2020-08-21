Fayetteville woman arrested, charged for ‘recruiting’ minor into prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was jailed after Cumberland County deputies say she recruited a minor to conduct commercial sex acts for money.

Crystal Nobles, 38, was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor and promoting prostitution.

Nobles posted photographs of the child on social media sites to solicit customers, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics were used to control the minor victim to engage in sex acts, deputies said. The money that was exchanged for sex acts with the minor was controlled by Nobles and used to pay for hotel rooms and narcotics.

Nobles was booked into the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and held under at $100,000 secure bond. She made her first appearance in court Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said if there are any victims that haven’t come forward or if anyone has information to contact them at 910-323-1500.

