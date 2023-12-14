FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was arrested Thursday morning after she got on an elementary school bus, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:12 a.m., deputies say a school bus stopped on Fox Grove Circle to pick up children for Mary McArthur Elementary School when Tawana Chevon Watson got on the bus.

Watson was charged with trespassing on a Cumberland County school bus and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed.

Deputies say she was released with a written promise to appear. Her court date is Jan. 5, 2024, at 9 a.m.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Operations Division at (910) 677-5426 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).