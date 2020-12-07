Fayetteville woman cashes in on $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman tried her luck on a $10 lottery ticket and ended up scoring its $1 million prize.

Catrina Hanton, who purchased her $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from the Short Stop on Gillispie Street in Fayetteville says “it feels great”.

“I’m shocked, very shocked,” she said.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Hanton had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I just plan to help my family out,” said Hanton of her plans for her prize money.

The $1,000,000 Bankroll game launched in November with five top prizes of $1 million. Four top prizes remain to be won.