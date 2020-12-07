RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman tried her luck on a $10 lottery ticket and ended up scoring its $1 million prize.
Catrina Hanton, who purchased her $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from the Short Stop on Gillispie Street in Fayetteville says “it feels great”.
“I’m shocked, very shocked,” she said.
She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
Hanton had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
“I just plan to help my family out,” said Hanton of her plans for her prize money.
The $1,000,000 Bankroll game launched in November with five top prizes of $1 million. Four top prizes remain to be won.
- Nursing home residents could get COVID-19 vaccines by end of month, health leaders say
- With vaccine around the corner, Triangle pharmacies face staffing challenges
- Public comment to be held after NCRB asks for 25% increase in homeowners’ insurance rates
- Group disagrees with NC official’s decision about employers protecting workers from COVID-19
- Fayetteville woman cashes in on $1 million lottery prize
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now