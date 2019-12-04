Fayetteville woman charged after leaving 3 young children in running car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after the left three children — ages 1, 2, and 3 — in a running car while she was filling out paperwork inside the Cumberland County Courthouse.

A press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Brianna Stewart went into the courthouse at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was inside for about 20 minutes, leaving the three children in the running car.

During that time, the 3-year-old got out of the car and walked across Dick Street, which the sheriff’s office described as a high-traffic area. The child walked into the courthouse looking for Stewart, the release said.

Deputies found the vehicle in the parking lot with the other two children still inside. The 1-year-old didn’t have pants on and his diaper was soaked in urine. Neither child had a car seat, the release said.

Stewart is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect. She was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $3,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now