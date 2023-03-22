FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman has been accused of stealing nearly $18,000 from a high school alumni organization.

Monique Wright, 51, was charged Friday with larceny by employee after $17,805.36 was taken from the National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends from Dec. 15, 2021 through July 14, 2022, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The high school is located in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, Wright turned herself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center. She received a $5,000 unsecured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a ClassQuest page, the National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends Inc. “is an association to promote and serve the interests of the E.E. Smith High School, it’s alumni, former students and friends of the School.”

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Sergeant D. Frankart at (910) 677-5565 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).