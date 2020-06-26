Fayetteville woman found dead inside home in March was murdered, police now say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- A woman’s suspicious death has been ruled a homicide, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Police said the woman, identified as Nena Renae Mollison, 49, was found dead inside her home in the 3800-block of Murchison on March 2, police said.

The medical examiner has ruled her death as a homicide, police said.

If you have any information on this homicide, please call Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, Sgt. Bohannon at (910) 759-9473, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips to Crimestoppers online by clicking here.