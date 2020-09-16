Fayetteville woman found out she won $100,000 in lottery while stranded with flat tire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman was stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire when she got the news that she won a $100,000 lottery prize, a news release said.
On Sept. 9, Tamara Ortiz was chosen over almost 11,000,000 other entries in the third 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. She got an email notifying her of the prize after a friend came to pick her up.
“He had to put on his hotspot for me to use my phone and I said, ‘Well, let me just check my emails and my stuff real quick,” Ortiz said in the release. “I looked at it and I dropped my phone. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is real.'”
Ortiz works as a manager at a convenience store. She claimed her prize Tuesday and took home more than $70,000 after taxes. She said she planned to use some of the money to buy “reliable transportation” like a Honda Accord, the release said.
“I believe in second chances,” Ortiz said. “And now I’m an even bigger believer in second chances. I just think that it is a great opportunity.”
The North Carolina Education Lottery raises more than $725 million per year for education, the organization said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- For 18-to-24-year-olds in NC, COVID cases continue to climb
- Pres. Trump to hold news briefing at White House
- ‘There’s nowhere for her to go’: Family told COVID-19 patient will be kicked out of hospital
- Mapping Census responses in North Carolina
- Survey: Majority of young North Carolinians don’t know 6 million Jews were killed in Holocaust
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now