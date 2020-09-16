Fayetteville woman found out she won $100,000 in lottery while stranded with flat tire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman was stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire when she got the news that she won a $100,000 lottery prize, a news release said.

On Sept. 9, Tamara Ortiz was chosen over almost 11,000,000 other entries in the third 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. She got an email notifying her of the prize after a friend came to pick her up.

“He had to put on his hotspot for me to use my phone and I said, ‘Well, let me just check my emails and my stuff real quick,” Ortiz said in the release. “I looked at it and I dropped my phone. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is real.'”

Ortiz works as a manager at a convenience store. She claimed her prize Tuesday and took home more than $70,000 after taxes. She said she planned to use some of the money to buy “reliable transportation” like a Honda Accord, the release said.

“I believe in second chances,” Ortiz said. “And now I’m an even bigger believer in second chances. I just think that it is a great opportunity.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery raises more than $725 million per year for education, the organization said.

