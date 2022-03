FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman won six figures after hitting on a $5 scratch-off, the North Carolina Education Lottery said Thursday.

Jacquelyn Hutchens of Fayetteville picked up a Mega Bucks ticket from a Short Stop in Fayetteville and won a $200,000 prize on a $5 ticket.

After taxes, she took home $140,785, the lottery said.