Fayetteville woman killed in 300-foot fall on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. (WNCN) – A 60-year-old Fayetteville woman fell to her death Monday from a cliff at the Oregon coast.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call on Monday reporting a person had fallen from a cliff near Natural Bridges about twelve miles north of Brookings.

Sgt. Maia Mello arrived at the scene and spoke with Kim Maloy, the person who called 911.

A Coast Guard helicopter working to assist the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Maloy said Glenda Tucker, her sister-in-law, had fallen 300 feet from a cliff and into the ocean.

At the same time, Maloy’s husband was stuck on the side of a cliff after he attempted to get to Tucker, the sheriff’s office said.

Mello spotted Tucker’s body in the water and called for a Coast Guard helicopter to help retrieve her.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team were on standby in case the Coast Guard had trouble getting to Tucker.

First responders were able to descend a safety line to reach James Maloy and get him back to safety.

The Coast Guard was able to retrieve Tucker’s body with the help of a search and rescue team member.

“The Curry County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of Glenda Tucker and thanks to the other agencies that responded to help,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 Tucker lived in Fayetteville.