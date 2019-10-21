Fayetteville woman killed in weekend crash in SC, officials say

Cumberland County News

by: WIS-TV

Posted: / Updated:
deadly crash generic_1530048555077.JPG.jpg

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a North Carolina who died in a car crash on Interstate 20 Saturday morning.

Catherine K. O’Horo, 57, of Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

O’Horo was traveling eastbound on I-20 when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a tree.

O’Horo died for blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss