FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tiffany Campbell said she’s tired of gun violence tearing families apart in Fayetteville.

She wants to do something about it starting with an event on Saturday.

She’s partnering with 13 organizations and businesses on a community violence awareness event called “Guns Down Family Up.”

“We are going to have the knowledge piece by having our speakers. We are going to have that chant to sort of empower people,” she said.

“If one person could kind of see the vision, I’ve accomplished my goal. But for the most part, I just want to see people come out in a different type of atmosphere. Not a competitive atmosphere, not a sad atmosphere. An atmosphere that’s conducive for change,” Campbell added.

Campbell is passionate about this after gun violence hit home for her.

In 2016, her cousin Donald “Jojo” Mclean was shot and killed in Fayetteville. In 2021, her friend 36-year-old Daniel Sulton was shot and killed outside his Cumberland County home.

“It was an image I couldn’t forget. It bothered me for years,” Campbell said.

According to Fayetteville Police, so far this year there have been 27 homicides in the city. Some of those cases involve young people. Meanwhile, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has reported six this year.

“I feel like a lot of kids just don’t have coping skills. They weren’t taught how to handle certain situations,” Campbell said.

The Fayetteville woman works with kids in North Carolina Juvenile Justice system and she mentors them through her Elite Steps program.

“At the end of the day if people don’t stop just killing people behind senseless things or behind nonsense our families are going to continue be just ripped apart,” Campbell said.

Guns Down Family Up Violence Awareness Event is Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., outside the Cumberland County Courthouse.