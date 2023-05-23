RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman won $100,000 by playing with fire — playing the Fire lottery game, that is.

Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Lacretia Spaulding as the latest big scratch-off winner.

She bought her first $5 Fire ticket at the Circle K on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville and scratched it off in her truck while her husband drove.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she recalled. “I kept saying, ‘No way, no way.’”

She picked up her prize Monday at lottery headquarters, taking home $71,251 after taxes were withheld.

She says she plans to pay bills and perhaps take a family vacation to Florida.