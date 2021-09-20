Fayetteville woman shot in the head inside home later dies at the hospital, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head and killed inside a home on Sunday afternoon, officials said in a news release.

According to police, officers and EMS responded to a report of a shooting at 4:25 p.m. inside a home in the 1100-block of Southern Avenue.

Police and medical workers went into the home and found a woman that had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Nicoda Melvin, 21, of Fayetteville, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said.

According to authorities, the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Melvin — who lived in the home where she was shot — are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.